A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident at residential premises in the Tannaghmore View area of Lurgan on Wednesday 28th June.”

-

-

Inspector Conway said: “Shortly before 1:20am, it was reported that two petrol bombs were thrown at two houses in the area. There were no reports of any injuries, but scorch damage was reported to the front door of one of the properties and there was scorch damage to plastic guttering at the other property.