A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident at residential premises in the Tannaghmore View area of Lurgan on Wednesday 28th June.”
Inspector Conway said: “Shortly before 1:20am, it was reported that two petrol bombs were thrown at two houses in the area. There were no reports of any injuries, but scorch damage was reported to the front door of one of the properties and there was scorch damage to plastic guttering at the other property.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 77 28/06/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”