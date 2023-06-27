‘I knew I couldn’t fight him. I knew I couldn’t run,” said terrified woman who is one of a number of women leered at by a mystery stalker on a bike at Craigavon Lakes.

Part of the track around Craigavon Lakes at South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

The woman has come forward after another girl shared her horror story of a man on a bike creeping behind her and leering at her as she walked her dog recently.

A week ago the girl, a Craigavon Hospital nurse, was walking around the lakes starting off from South Lakes Leisure Centre. “About half-way through the walk we came upon a foreign man in all black with a black baseball cap and white stripes on a black mountain bike. He immediately passed me, slowing down, looking me up and down like a piece of meat. He did the same thing another two times back and forth within a short time glaring and I started inside to freak out.

-

South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I quickened my pace went up over the bridge steps but was in an isolated part of the lake travelling back to the leisure centre on a gravel path with bush on the right and lake to my left, but it continued. He came again then started to follow me at a creep on his bike. I couldn’t see him, so tried to calm myself and slowed my pace, got my phone out, and walked for about five minutes not having seen anyone, and inside wishing, hoping for another person. I thought he was gone.

"After a few minutes, I heard something behind me, I turned and he was behind me, out of the bushes he had got off his bike, must have cycled around and came out through the trees and bushes and was creeping along with his bike in the bushes haunched over,” she said, adding that she shouted at him to go away and leave her alone. There was no one to hear her so she yelled louder and told him she was calling the police.

Part of the track around Craigavon Lakes close to the South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

“He dropped to the ground and pretended to tie his lace. I quickened my pace and walked really fast and he got up to follow again. I have been an avid walker and had dogs all my life and never felt this scared and intimidated. I considered the lake to be a very safe place. As I reached a corner out of his sight I started to sprint as fast as I could whilst I called the police in a panic. Giving them all the information I could and was supported via phone by a lovely operator. But I was alone. Finally I came across a lovely couple who I could have kissed when I saw, they walked me back to the centre where PSNI were waiting. I was so scared and in a state of shock.”

The woman said she panicked and very scared. “I would urge anyone to call the police if you feel threatened. I also think there should be more police patrols in that area. I’m scared for other girls walking alone or running alone around the lake. The PSNI treated me with dignity, concern and kindness. They took it seriously and were going to investigate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second woman, who is in her late 50s, said she also was stalked by a similar looking man on a bike in April and has been afraid to go to the lakes since. The woman, who is an avid keep fit fan who regularly attends the South Lakes Leisure Centre said she had been walking around the lakes at around 7.30am when the man approached her.

She explains that she normally has a long morning walk and leaves about 45 minutes rest before attending her 10am spin class and that morning she was alone when she was approached by the man ‘leering at me’.

South Lakes Leisure Centre and Craigavon Civic Centre close to Craigavon Lakes, Co Armagh.

"He got off the bike right in front of me blocking my way, put his foot on the ground. He looked me up and down and in and out. I just couldn’t believe what was happening in broad daylight and as brazen. I went ‘oh my God’ and wondered ‘am I imagining this’. He jumped on his bike and cycled off but the next thing I know he is behind me again and he did the same performance again. Then he cycled off and came back a third time. By this time I was quaking thinking how am I going to get out of here.

"It struck me that he really wants to frighten me. I tried to be nonchalant. I knew I couldn’t fight him. I knew I couldn’t run. I was damned sure he wasn’t going to see how frightened I was. I was shaking to be honest but I got my phone out and pretended to do something on my phone and he cycled off,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman told the girls in her spin class but didn’t tell the police as she didn’t think they would take her seriously. However after finding out about other incidents has contacted the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report from a woman concerned that a man may have been following her while she walked her dog on Saturday 17th June. Police attended and spoke with the woman offering advice and guidance."

Inspector McNarry said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe whilst out and about in their local community. We would encourage people to report any concerns to police so that we can deploy our resources to the areas of greatest need.

“Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action. Ring us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Team."

Advertisement

Advertisement