Phones, cash and £100,000 in counterfeit goods seized in Cookstown

Police have seized phones, cash and in the region of £100,000 worth of counterfeit goods in Cookstown.
27th Dec 2023
In a social media message, Mid Ulster PSNI said the Cookstown Neighbourhood Team assisted by colleagues from Torrent carried out a number of ‘home visits’ in the Cookstown area.

The operation was carried out on Christmas Eve (Sunday) and targeted organised crime in the district.

"It's not just Santa who appears in your house unannounced on Christmas Eve," police said in the post.