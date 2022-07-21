Loading...

Police and agencies move to tackle New Mossley road safety issues

Representatives from the PSNI, public bodies, residents and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey met in New Mossley yesterday (Wednesday) in a bid to address road safety issues in the estate.

Thursday, 21st July 2022, 3:29 pm

Police said officers have been made aware of numerous issues in relation to parking, speed and general road safety in the vicinity of Earlview and Milewater Drive.

Commenting on yesterday’s meeting, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Threemilewater Neighbourhood officers met with residents and representatives from the Core Group, New Mossley, Connswater Housing, Department for Infrastructure, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Mayor Ald Stephen Ross to discuss a way forward.

A multi-agency meeting took place in New Mossley to address the road safety issues.

“A list of solutions have been agreed and these will be enacted over the coming weeks to improve the situation for all residents and road users.”