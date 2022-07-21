Police and agencies move to tackle New Mossley road safety issues

Police said officers have been made aware of numerous issues in relation to parking, speed and general road safety in the vicinity of Earlview and Milewater Drive.
Commenting on yesterday’s meeting, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Threemilewater Neighbourhood officers met with residents and representatives from the Core Group, New Mossley, Connswater Housing, Department for Infrastructure, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Mayor Ald Stephen Ross to discuss a way forward.
“A list of solutions have been agreed and these will be enacted over the coming weeks to improve the situation for all residents and road users.”