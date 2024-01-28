Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reports have also been made to police of men attempting to break into properties near to where the vehicle was found.

Detectives are appealing for information from the public who may be able to help with their investigations into the incidents.

Detective Sergeant Magee said: “At approximately 4.20am, police received a report that sometime between 11pm and 4am, someone had gained access to a property in the Ballysillan Close area and stole the keys to a white Range Rover that was parked outside.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a creeper style burglary in north Belfast on Sunday morning. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The car was found at short time later off Plantation Drive in Lisburn.

"Police received further reports of two males attempting to gain access to properties in the nearby Ballatine Lane in Lisburn.

"Officers attended and a man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary with intent to steal and taking a motor vehicle without authority. He remains in custody at this time.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the either of the areas or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 331 of 28/01/24.”