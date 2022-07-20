Police appeal after fire causes £1,500 damage at V36

Urging anyone with information about the incident at the Church Road site to contact officers, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Colleagues at Newtownabbey are seeking information from anyone who witnessed damage being caused to the synthetic grass pitch enclosure at V36 last night (July 19) at around 7.15pm when a fire was started on the surface as well as part of the enclosure.

“Anyone with information should make contact on telephone via 101, alternatively using the Crimestoppers charity on 0800555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

V36 Newtownabbey. (Pic by Google).

The facility is operated by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times on July 20, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The total cost of the damage caused to the playing surface of the artificial grass pitch was £1,500.