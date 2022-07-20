Antrim Road crossing plans welcomed

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed the crossing, near the Farmley Shopping Centre, will be upgraded from a pelican to a puffin crossing later this year.

It will also be fitted with high level signal heads and vehicle speed assessment detection loops to enhance visibility and safety.

SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland has welcomed confirmation that the crossing is to be upgraded.

Antrim Road. (Pic by Google).

Cllr McClelland contacted the DfI to express her concerns after a pedestrian was killed in the area earlier this year.

The Glengormley representative said: “The local community has repeatedly raised significant concerns about the safety of this crossing for both drivers and pedestrians. I have been informed of a number of instances and indeed witnessed it myself, when I spent time with the PSNI at this crossing, where drivers have ignored red lights, or where the lights have changed while a pedestrian is still crossing, putting people at serious risk.

“A pedestrian tragically lost their life in this area earlier this year in a collision and I welcome confirmation that current crossing is working as intended. More importantly, the upgrading of the crossing to a Puffin crossing will result in significant safety improvements for both drivers and pedestrians and hopefully address the problems people have been experiencing at this junction.

“This crossing will allow more time for pedestrians to cross by detecting those who are moving slowly and will also cancel pedestrian requests when people change their mind and walk away from the area improving traffic flow.