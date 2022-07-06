Newtownabbey crossing infrastructure plans welcomed

The Upper Bann MLA detailed the proposals in response to a question from North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett.

The Minister said: “I am pleased to be able to confirm that my Department is currently progressing plans to provide new Toucan crossings on Prince Charles Way, Church Road and on both O’Neill Road approaches to O’Neill Road Roundabout.

“It is currently envisaged that all of them will be operational later this financial year.

Cllr Ben Mallon and Phillip Brett MLA pictured at the Church Road entrance to the V36 park.

“I can also confirm that plans are being developed for a new Toucan crossing on Shore Road to link Glas na Braden with Gideon’s Green.”

Welcoming the confirmation from the Minister, Mr Brett said: “I am delighted that the Department have responded positively to the concerns of local residents and visitors to the V36, by progressing plans to install new Toucan crossings.

“The Minister for Infrastructure has confirmed in written responses to me that the design work to provide a Toucan Crossing on the Church Road in the vicinity of the entrance to V36 Park is currently underway and it is anticipated the crossing will be installed and operational later this financial year.

“In a further response, the Minister has also stated that the Department are preparing to provide new Toucan crossings on Prince Charles Way and on both O’Neill Road approaches to the O’Neill Road Roundabout. In addition to this, proposals to install a new Toucan crossing on the Shore Road to link Glas na Braden with Gideon’s Green are being developed.”

DUP party colleague, Macedon representative, Cllr Ben Mallon, added: “Improving pedestrian safety on the roads and junctions in the vicinity of V36 has been a priority for residents and local representatives for some time. This confirmation of new safe crossings for pedestrians, as well as cyclists, will be widely welcomed in the area.