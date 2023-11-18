Police said a Mercedes HGV was struck by a white three-door Vauxhall Astra which failed to stop following the collision.

"Were you in the area at the time and possibly witnessed the collision and / or do you have dashcam that may have caught the incident? If you can assist please contact 101 quoting Incident number 881-17/11/23,” urged a PSNI spokesperson.