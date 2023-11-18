Police appeal after hit-and-run on M1 motorway involving Mercedes HGV and Vauxhall Astra
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a hit-and-run collision on the M1 motorway on Friday, November 17 to come forward.
The incident took place around 2pm on the westbound adjacent to Applegreen services.
Police said a Mercedes HGV was struck by a white three-door Vauxhall Astra which failed to stop following the collision.
"Were you in the area at the time and possibly witnessed the collision and / or do you have dashcam that may have caught the incident? If you can assist please contact 101 quoting Incident number 881-17/11/23,” urged a PSNI spokesperson.