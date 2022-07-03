Police appeal after off-road motorbike use concerns in Fernagh, Rathcoole and Monkstown

They have pledged to do all they can to keep both riders and the general public safe amid local concerns that the use of scramblers could result in serious injury or death, particularly over the summer months.
The appeal comes after recent reports to police of off-road motorbike use in several areas of Newtownabbey.
“In the last three days we have been made aware of the unlawful and dangerous use of three off road motorcycles in Fernagh, Rathcoole and Monkstown. Two of these incidents included reports that the rider was not wearing a helmet,” a police spokesperson said.
“The dangers are obvious both to the rider and the wider public. If you can help us identify anyone who continues to behave in this manner please make contact directly or via the www.crimestoppers-uk.org website / telephone 0800555111.
“We will continue to do everything we can to keep everyone safe of the roads through any means available whether that is education and engagement or prosecution,” the spokesperson added.