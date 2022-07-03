Police appeal after off-road motorbike use concerns in Fernagh, Rathcoole and Monkstown

They have pledged to do all they can to keep both riders and the general public safe amid local concerns that the use of scramblers could result in serious injury or death, particularly over the summer months.

The appeal comes after recent reports to police of off-road motorbike use in several areas of Newtownabbey.

“In the last three days we have been made aware of the unlawful and dangerous use of three off road motorcycles in Fernagh, Rathcoole and Monkstown. Two of these incidents included reports that the rider was not wearing a helmet,” a police spokesperson said.

Newtownabbey police have called for anyone with off-road motorbikes to make sure they use them legally and safely . Generic image.

“The dangers are obvious both to the rider and the wider public. If you can help us identify anyone who continues to behave in this manner please make contact directly or via the www.crimestoppers-uk.org website / telephone 0800555111.