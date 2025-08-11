Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of arson in Ahoghill.

Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “We received a report at around 1.15am on Monday morning, August 11 that two petrol bombs had been thrown at a property in Brookfield Gardens.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the Fire and Rescue Service; however, there was no sign of any fire or smoke.

“A male, wearing black clothing, was seen approaching the premises with a black bag. He threw an object at a window of the property before lighting another item and throwing this towards the same window, followed by a rock.

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of arson in Ahoghill. Photo: NI World

“A further lighted item was then thrown towards a different window of the property before the suspect made off along the Old Portglenone Road, in the direction of Ahoghill.

“I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 75 of 11/08/25.”