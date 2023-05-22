Register
Police appeal for dashcam footage after shots fired at Coleraine home in ‘reckless attack’

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following a report of shots fired at a property in the Tullyarton Road area of the town on Sunday, May 21.

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:12 BST

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly after 11.30pm, it was reported that a number of shots were fired at a first floor flat in the area. Damage was caused to the door of the property and a window.

"Thankfully, the occupant was upstairs in bed at the time and escaped injury, however has been left badly shaken.

"This was a reckless attack which could have had serious consequences.

Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a property in the Tullyarton Road area of Coleraine.Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a property in the Tullyarton Road area of Coleraine.
Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a property in the Tullyarton Road area of Coleraine.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish what happened and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly if they may have mobile or dashcam footage which could provide information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1933 of 21/05/23.”

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/