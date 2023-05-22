Police appeal for dashcam footage after shots fired at Coleraine home in ‘reckless attack’

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following a report of shots fired at a property in the Tullyarton Road area of the town on Sunday, May 21.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly after 11.30pm, it was reported that a number of shots were fired at a first floor flat in the area. Damage was caused to the door of the property and a window.

"Thankfully, the occupant was upstairs in bed at the time and escaped injury, however has been left badly shaken.

"This was a reckless attack which could have had serious consequences.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish what happened and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly if they may have mobile or dashcam footage which could provide information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1933 of 21/05/23.”