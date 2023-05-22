Police appeal for dashcam footage after shots fired at Coleraine home in ‘reckless attack’

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly after 11.30pm, it was reported that a number of shots were fired at a first floor flat in the area. Damage was caused to the door of the property and a window.
"Thankfully, the occupant was upstairs in bed at the time and escaped injury, however has been left badly shaken.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"This was a reckless attack which could have had serious consequences.
"Enquiries are continuing to establish what happened and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, particularly if they may have mobile or dashcam footage which could provide information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1933 of 21/05/23.”
You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/