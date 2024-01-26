Police appeal for information after a car was set alight in Lisburn
Inspector Hart explained: “We received a report that a car was on fire around 1.30pm.
"When officers responded, our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance to extinguish the blaze.
“Substantial damage was caused to the vehicle, including both external and internal damage, and it appeared that the vehicle had been set alight deliberately.”
Inspector Hart urged anyone with information to get in touch with the police.
He continued: “Enquiries into the incident are underway and we are appealing for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact officers on 101, or via https://orlo.uk/TPVGL quoting reference number 860 25/01/24.
“Alternatively, information can be provided without giving any personal details to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” concluded Inspector Hart.