Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Hart explained: “We received a report that a car was on fire around 1.30pm.

"When officers responded, our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance to extinguish the blaze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Substantial damage was caused to the vehicle, including both external and internal damage, and it appeared that the vehicle had been set alight deliberately.”

Police are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in Lisburn. Pic credit: PSNI

Inspector Hart urged anyone with information to get in touch with the police.

He continued: “Enquiries into the incident are underway and we are appealing for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact officers on 101, or via https://orlo.uk/TPVGL quoting reference number 860 25/01/24.