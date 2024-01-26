Register
Mayor asked to write to Thiepval Barracks soldiers to express solidarity in face of dissident threats

Soldiers stationed in Lisburn are to receive an expression of solidarity from the council following a recent dissident republican threat.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:31 GMT
British army reserves at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn were banned from ordering fast food deliveries to the Magherlave Road station on January 10, 2024 due to the risk of a potential paramilitary attack.

In March 2009, Sappers Patrick Azimkar and Mark Quinsey were gunned down by two masked Real IRA gunmen outside Massereene Barracks in Antrim.

The Royal Engineers were only hours from flying to Afghanistan and had gone to collect pizzas from a delivery man at the entrance to their barracks when they were shot.

Mayor Andrew Gowan will write to Thiepval Barracks expressing solidarity with soldiers stationed in Lisburn. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City CouncilMayor Andrew Gowan will write to Thiepval Barracks expressing solidarity with soldiers stationed in Lisburn. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council
Concerns for the Lisburn soldiers’ safety was raised in council chambers during the ‘any other business’ section of the recent full council meeting at Lagan Valley Island.

Lisburn North independent Councillor Gary Hynds said: “I stand with our soldiers at Thiepval Barracks.

“Our armed forces have always been hugely welcomed and supported in Lisburn and I am confident that will always be the case, especially when they are threatened by cowards, as has been the case once again unfortunately.

Cllr Gary Hynds has said he stands with soldiers who are under threat from dissidents. Pic credit: McAuley MultimediaCllr Gary Hynds has said he stands with soldiers who are under threat from dissidents. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia
“Can I ask the mayor, if he will send communication on behalf of our council to express our ongoing support for our armed forces, their family and the staff of Thiepval Barracks.”

DUP Mayor Andrew Gowan replied: “As mayor I am happy to write a letter to indicate our thoughts to those serving there and express our solidarity to those who face an ongoing threat.”

