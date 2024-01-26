Mayor asked to write to Thiepval Barracks soldiers to express solidarity in face of dissident threats
British army reserves at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn were banned from ordering fast food deliveries to the Magherlave Road station on January 10, 2024 due to the risk of a potential paramilitary attack.
In March 2009, Sappers Patrick Azimkar and Mark Quinsey were gunned down by two masked Real IRA gunmen outside Massereene Barracks in Antrim.
The Royal Engineers were only hours from flying to Afghanistan and had gone to collect pizzas from a delivery man at the entrance to their barracks when they were shot.
Concerns for the Lisburn soldiers’ safety was raised in council chambers during the ‘any other business’ section of the recent full council meeting at Lagan Valley Island.
Lisburn North independent Councillor Gary Hynds said: “I stand with our soldiers at Thiepval Barracks.
“Our armed forces have always been hugely welcomed and supported in Lisburn and I am confident that will always be the case, especially when they are threatened by cowards, as has been the case once again unfortunately.
“Can I ask the mayor, if he will send communication on behalf of our council to express our ongoing support for our armed forces, their family and the staff of Thiepval Barracks.”
DUP Mayor Andrew Gowan replied: “As mayor I am happy to write a letter to indicate our thoughts to those serving there and express our solidarity to those who face an ongoing threat.”