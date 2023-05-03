Register
Police appeal for information after a knife is held to a pensioners throat during a burglary attempt

Detectives investigating reports of attempted robbery and aggravated burglary in Dundonald today, Wednesday May 3, are appealing for information.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:10 BST

Around 8.40am, it was reported that a man had been sighted in the back garden of a home in the Church Road area.

When the householder, a man in his 70s, opened the door, the intruder forced his way into the kitchen. During the course of a struggle, a knife was reportedly put to the householder's neck. No injuries have been reported. The man then made off on foot.

Some minutes later, it was reported that a man matching the same description tried to steal a woman's handbag. He pulled her hair and brought her to the ground bringing a knife towards her face. She sustained a minor cut in the attack.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: "Our enquiries into these reports, which we believe are linked, are ongoing and we would greatly appreciate the public's assistance.

“Anyone who noticed a man acting suspiciously in the Church Road, Craignish Crescent and surrounding areas in Dundonald between 8.30am and 8.50am today or who may have CCTV, dashcam, or other video footage is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 368 of 03/05/23.

“You will see our officers in the Dundonald and wider Ballybeen area as we conduct our investigation and we will be continuing to conduct high-visibility patrols in the area in order to provide reassurance to the community.”You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/