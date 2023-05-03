Police appeal for information after a knife is held to a pensioners throat during a burglary attempt

Detectives investigating reports of attempted robbery and aggravated burglary in Dundonald today, Wednesday May 3, are appealing for information.

Around 8.40am, it was reported that a man had been sighted in the back garden of a home in the Church Road area.

When the householder, a man in his 70s, opened the door, the intruder forced his way into the kitchen. During the course of a struggle, a knife was reportedly put to the householder's neck. No injuries have been reported. The man then made off on foot.

Some minutes later, it was reported that a man matching the same description tried to steal a woman's handbag. He pulled her hair and brought her to the ground bringing a knife towards her face. She sustained a minor cut in the attack.

Police are appealing for information following aggravated burglary and theft

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: "Our enquiries into these reports, which we believe are linked, are ongoing and we would greatly appreciate the public's assistance.

“Anyone who noticed a man acting suspiciously in the Church Road, Craignish Crescent and surrounding areas in Dundonald between 8.30am and 8.50am today or who may have CCTV, dashcam, or other video footage is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 368 of 03/05/23.