Police appeal for information after a man broke into a property on the Hillhall Road

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report to a burglary at a house at Hillhall Road, Lisburn.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At around 10am on Monday Apriln15, a man was reported to have entered the property and went upstairs.

“Upon seeing the male occupant present, the intruder immediately left the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is not believed at this stage that anything has been taken, however, damage was caused to the front door during the incident.

Police have appealed for information following a break in at a property on the Hillhall Road in Lisburn. Pic credit: PSNIPolice have appealed for information following a break in at a property on the Hillhall Road in Lisburn. Pic credit: PSNI
Police have appealed for information following a break in at a property on the Hillhall Road in Lisburn. Pic credit: PSNI

“The suspect was described as being around five ft eight inches in height, and wearing a navy cap and a black bandana.

Read More
Infrastructure Minister announces £450,000 road improvement scheme for the Hilde...

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have any information which may assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 886 of 15/04/24.”

You can also contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice