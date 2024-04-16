Police appeal for information after a man broke into a property on the Hillhall Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At around 10am on Monday Apriln15, a man was reported to have entered the property and went upstairs.

“Upon seeing the male occupant present, the intruder immediately left the property.

“It is not believed at this stage that anything has been taken, however, damage was caused to the front door during the incident.

“The suspect was described as being around five ft eight inches in height, and wearing a navy cap and a black bandana.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have any information which may assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 886 of 15/04/24.”