Infrastructure Minister announces £450,000 road improvement scheme for the Hilden area of Lisburn
and live on Freeview channel 276
The resurfacing scheme, which extends from Millbrook Walk to Grand Street and includes Wilson Street, will deliver significant benefits for residents, road users and pedestrians.
Work on Roseville Pak, Roseville Walk, Barley Hill, Huguenot Drive and Wilson Street, will now commence on Monday April 22, 2024.
Mr O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Lisburn area which will deliver significant benefits for local residents, road users and pedestrians.
"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.
"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”
To facilitate the scheme, Roseville Park, Roseville Walk, Barley Hill and Huguenot Drive will be closed between the hours of 7.30am and 5.30pm from Monday April 22, 2024 until Friday September 20, 2024 (Monday to Friday only).
During periods of closure a diversion will operate via Victoria Crescent - Wesley Street - Low Road - Grand Street and vice versa.
The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.
Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday September 20, 2024, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.