Police appeal for information after thousands of pounds worth of tools and equipment are stolen

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 26th Mar 2025, 08:10 BST

Police in Lisburn are appealing for information following a burglary, which took place in the Hammonds Road area of Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn on Monday March 24, 2025.

It is believed that the burglary occurred between the hours of 6pm on Monday March 24 and 9am on Tuesday March 25.

Entry was gained to the property from Lecky Road, Lisburn where the intruders have damaged a fence in order to use a vehicle to gain access to the property.

A number of tools and equipment worth over £5000 has been stolen.

Police appeal for information following a burglary in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWDPolice appeal for information following a burglary in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWD
The police in Lisburn are appealing to people who frequent or reside in the area to check any dash cam or CCTV footage of any vans or trucks that may have been seen in the area acting suspiciously close to the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 389 - 24/03/2025.

