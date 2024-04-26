Police appeal for information following a suspected arson attack in Dundonald
A report was received from a neighbouring property, shortly before 8.30pm, that a smoke alarm at one of the flats in the complex had been sounding for some time.
Officers attended and subsequently requested Fire Service personnel to attend to extinguish a smouldering fire in one of the rooms, which caused considerable smoke damage to the flat.
A man and a woman were seen leaving the flat a short time before the fire was discovered and detectives would be keen to speak to these individuals.
The man was wearing a dark jacket with white writing across the back and was carrying a rucksack and the woman was wearing a blue and grey two tone puffa style jacket, had a beige coloured hood up with a woollen hat underneath, a dark coloured jumper with grey joggers and dark coloured trainers.
Anyone with any information or dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage from the area, which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact detectives in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 1714 24/04/24.