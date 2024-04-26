Police appeal for information following a suspected arson attack in Dundonald

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A report was received from a neighbouring property, shortly before 8.30pm, that a smoke alarm at one of the flats in the complex had been sounding for some time.

Officers attended and subsequently requested Fire Service personnel to attend to extinguish a smouldering fire in one of the rooms, which caused considerable smoke damage to the flat.

A man and a woman were seen leaving the flat a short time before the fire was discovered and detectives would be keen to speak to these individuals.

Police appeal for information following a suspected arson attack in the Beauly Drive area of Dundonald. Pic credit: Google

The man was wearing a dark jacket with white writing across the back and was carrying a rucksack and the woman was wearing a blue and grey two tone puffa style jacket, had a beige coloured hood up with a woollen hat underneath, a dark coloured jumper with grey joggers and dark coloured trainers.