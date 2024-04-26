Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hilden Mill was abandoned in 2006 and has been the scene of a number of major arson attacks, anti-social behaviour and even paranormal activity reports since it shut down.

The ownership of the mill has changed hands a number of times with attempts to develop it into a major housing scheme for hundreds of homes failing to happen.

In 2017, the 24-acre site was bought by PJK Developments with the intention of building an affordable residential scheme.

Lisburn's Hilden Mill after a fire ripped through the complex. Pic credit: PSNI

Lisburn North independent councillor Gary Hynds said: “I had an opportunity recently to speak with the current developer, where I encouraged them to get moving on whatever project they are moving forward.

“I encouraged them to look at the historic nature of the site and ensure that part of it at least is restored, as that is very, very important to the people of Lisburn.

“I also encouraged them to look at the community aspect of it. There needs to be community input and facilities there as well.

“So, we will wait and see what they come up with and just to encourage this council to say to the developer bluntly, to get moving on this subject, because the last thing we want is such a historic and really important and indeed emotional subject becoming a legacy of decay. We want to get it moving, it is one of those world famous buildings.

Cllr Gary Hynds at the old Hilden Mill. Pic credit: LDR

“So, I hope the council can work with the developer on the plans on this building of historic importance.”

Hilden Mill is one of the last remaining buildings linked to the textile industry that once flourished in Northern Ireland.

Founded in 1823 by the Barbour family, the linen manufacturer employed thousands of people and exported its products all over the world.

One of the previous owners of the site, Galliard Homes, was granted planning approval for a redevelopment scheme that involved up to 650 homes, though that planning permission has now expired.

The abandoned building has since become a popular location for fans of paranormal activity with multiple social media sites identifying it as one of the top locations for ghost hunters in Northern Ireland.

The Lagan Valley Island chamber heard that an “ultimate solution” was needed for the mill.

DUP councillor Jonathan Craig added: “This is something that is close to a lot of the councillors in the area. My own mother worked in Hilden Mill and with a lot of her neighbours.

“It has a significance historically to the council.

“I think it would be beneficial for us all to try and work together and find an ultimate solution that would see something delivered for Hilden Mill.