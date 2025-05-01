Police appeal for information following the theft of a motorcycle in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Lisburn investigating the theft of a red BMW F 650 motorcycle, which was stolen from the Belsize Road, Lisburn, area around 8.45pm on Monday April 28, 2025.

Witnesses report seeing four males making off with the motorcycle in the direction of Derriaghy Road, Lisburn.

If you have any information that may assist police, contact 101 quoting reference number 1743-280425.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.