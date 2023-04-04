Police appeal for witnesses following an attempted burglary in Hillsborough

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an attempted burglary in the Ashvale Drive area of Hillsborough.

Police received a report at approximately 3.45pm on Saturday, April 1 of two men acting suspiciously at a house in the area.

On the arrival of officers, the men had left the area in a maroon-coloured Toyota Avensis.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We believe the men made off towards the South of Ireland. One of the suspects is described as approximately 6ft with short ginger hair and was wearing a hoody, trainers, gloves and a snood around his neck.

"The second man is slightly smaller with dark hair, slim build, and was wearing a dark-coloured hoody. Both men are believed to be aged in their mid to late 20s.

"Our investigation is underway and we are currently working alongside An Garda Síochána.

“We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area around the time of the attempted burglary to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1198 of 01/04/23.”

