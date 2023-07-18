Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Police appeal for witnesses to come forward after masked men ransack a house in Carryduff

Police investigating a report of a house burglary in Carryduff on Monday (July 17) are appealing for witnesses to get in contact.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:20 BST

It is believed that entry was gained to the Baronscourt Heights house by breaking an external door sometime around 11.40pm.

Some of the rooms were ransacked and, at this stage, it is still being established what has been taken.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information relating to this burglary.

Most Popular
Police appeal for witnesses after masked men break into a house in Carryduff. Pic credit: PSNIPolice appeal for witnesses after masked men break into a house in Carryduff. Pic credit: PSNI
Police appeal for witnesses after masked men break into a house in Carryduff. Pic credit: PSNI

"We believe there was a number of men involved, wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled up and their faces covered with balaclavas, they may have been travelling in a silver estate-type vehicle, possibly an Audi or Mercedes.

Read More
Dunmurry tower block residents' concerns over evacuation as the deadline fast ap...

"We are keen to find out any information that will help lead us to the culprits. Contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2156 17/07/23."You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.