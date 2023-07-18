Police appeal for witnesses to come forward after masked men ransack a house in Carryduff

Police investigating a report of a house burglary in Carryduff on Monday (July 17) are appealing for witnesses to get in contact.

It is believed that entry was gained to the Baronscourt Heights house by breaking an external door sometime around 11.40pm.

Some of the rooms were ransacked and, at this stage, it is still being established what has been taken.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information relating to this burglary.

Police appeal for witnesses after masked men break into a house in Carryduff. Pic credit: PSNI

"We believe there was a number of men involved, wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled up and their faces covered with balaclavas, they may have been travelling in a silver estate-type vehicle, possibly an Audi or Mercedes.