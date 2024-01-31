Police are appealing for information following a creeper burglary in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Inspector Bell said: “We received a report just before 2.30am this morning (Wednesday January 31), that a vehicle had been stolen from a property in the Hilden View area.

“It is understood entry was gained through an unlocked door to the property, where a set of keys, wallet and sum of cash were taken from the kitchen area, before the suspects made off with a blue Tesla Model 3 car, parked outside.

“A short time later, officers recovered the stolen vehicle from the Moyard Parade area of Belfast, where it is believed a further sum of cash had been taken from the centre console of the vehicle.

Police appeal for witnesses ad information following creeper style burglary in Lisburn. Pic credit: PSNI

“We are becoming increasingly concerned about the rise in ‘creeper-style’ burglaries, and we urge the public to take simple preventative measures to keep their property safe, by ensuring doors are locked at night.