Police are appealing for information following a creeper burglary in Lisburn
Detective Inspector Bell said: “We received a report just before 2.30am this morning (Wednesday January 31), that a vehicle had been stolen from a property in the Hilden View area.
“It is understood entry was gained through an unlocked door to the property, where a set of keys, wallet and sum of cash were taken from the kitchen area, before the suspects made off with a blue Tesla Model 3 car, parked outside.
“A short time later, officers recovered the stolen vehicle from the Moyard Parade area of Belfast, where it is believed a further sum of cash had been taken from the centre console of the vehicle.
“We are becoming increasingly concerned about the rise in ‘creeper-style’ burglaries, and we urge the public to take simple preventative measures to keep their property safe, by ensuring doors are locked at night.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the areas mentioned, between 10.30pm on Tuesday January 30 and around 3am on Wednesday January 31 when the car was recovered in the Moyard Parade area, and who saw any suspicious activity, or has any dash-cam footage, to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 105 31/01/24”.Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.