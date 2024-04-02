Police arrest 18-year-old man found 'lying across a vehicle' in Co Tyrone village

Police are appealing for information after they arrested a teenager they found lying across a vehicle parked in Co Tyrone village of Moy.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:34 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 15:35 BST
The young man was detained after he allegedly became abusive towards officers on Monday (April 1).

Sergeant Delaney said: "Officers on patrol in Moy just after 11pm saw an 18-year-old man lying across a vehicle parked in The Square, which had a damaged windscreen and wing mirror.

"When officers spoke to the man, he became abusive.

Police appeal for witnesses after teenager is arrested in the village of Moy. Credit: PSNIPolice appeal for witnesses after teenager is arrested in the village of Moy. Credit: PSNI
"He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage and taken to custody, where he was further arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle.”

He said that following questioning, the man was released on bail.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1785 of 01/04/24,” the sergeant added.