Update: Market Square and Scotch Street in Dungannon reopen following 'medical incident'

The PSNI say the Market Square area of Dungannon has now fully reopened following what they described as a "medical incident.”
By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:19 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 14:14 BST
A police spokesperson had appealed to local people to avoid the area while the incident was being dealt with by the emergency services.

Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the town centre area.

Dungannon town centre area reopens following closure due to 'medical incident.' Credit: PSNIDungannon town centre area reopens following closure due to 'medical incident.' Credit: PSNI
Motorists were asked to seek an alternative route to complete their journeys.

In a statement police said: “Market Square/Scotch Street in Dungannon has now fully reopened following an earlier road closure.”