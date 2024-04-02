Update: Market Square and Scotch Street in Dungannon reopen following 'medical incident'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police spokesperson had appealed to local people to avoid the area while the incident was being dealt with by the emergency services.

Motorists and pedestrians were advised to avoid the town centre area.

Dungannon town centre area reopens following closure due to 'medical incident.' Credit: PSNI

Motorists were asked to seek an alternative route to complete their journeys.