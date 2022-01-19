Police arrest 27-year-old following arson attack

Police

On December 27, police received a report a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Craignish Crescent area causing damage before the fire was extinguished by colleagues in the NIFRS.

Detective Inspector Bell: “This morning, a number of searches, assisted by colleagues in the Tactical Support Group, were conducted at properties in the Dundonald area as part of our ongoing investigation.

“The 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life and he remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area on December 27, or who may have any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1402 27/12/21.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/