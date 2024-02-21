Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Detective Sergeant Cargin explained: “At approximately 8.40am this morning, Wednesday February 21, police received a report of a fire inside a house in the Woodland Park area of the city.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported, however, extensive damage was caused to a bedroom as a result of the fire, and we are investigating what happened as a deliberate arson attack.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested by police in connection with a report of arson with intent to endanger life in Lisburn. Pic credit: Ronstik

“A 39-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, attempted criminal damage and two counts of assault on police.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 314 21/02/24.