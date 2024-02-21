Have a clear out and cash in at the Ballance House car boot sale
Newcomers to the world of car boots sale are very welcome so if you have never been to a car boot sale before have a first go with the friendly folk at The Ballance House outside Lisburn, where help is always on hand for car boot novices.
Selling spaces can be booked from as little as £6. For further information or to book a spot, email [email protected] or visit website www.theballancehouse.com.
The historic farmyard base of the Ulster New Zealand Trust, 118a, Lisburn Road, Glenavy BT29 4NY, will host a car boot sale on Saturday April 13 from 10.30am until 2.30pm.
This venue is ideal for novice and experienced car booters alike, complete with on-site atmospheric tea barn and unique, recently revamped exhibition area showing the links between New Zealand and Northern Ireland.