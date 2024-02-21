Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcomers to the world of car boots sale are very welcome so if you have never been to a car boot sale before have a first go with the friendly folk at The Ballance House outside Lisburn, where help is always on hand for car boot novices.

Selling spaces can be booked from as little as £6. For further information or to book a spot, email [email protected] or visit website www.theballancehouse.com.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballance House will host a car boot sale on Saturday April 13. Pic credit: Ballance House

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

The historic farmyard base of the Ulster New Zealand Trust, 118a, Lisburn Road, Glenavy BT29 4NY, will host a car boot sale on Saturday April 13 from 10.30am until 2.30pm.