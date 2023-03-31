Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
54 minutes ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
2 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Police arrest man following stabbing in Dunmurry

Police detectives investigating a report of a stabbing in the Dunmurry area on the afternoon of Thursday, March 30 have arrested a man on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 09:11 BST

Speaking about the incident, Detective Sergeant McCartan explained: “It was reported just after 4.15pm that a man had been stabbed outside a property in the Aspen Walk area.

“At this time, we believe he was approached by a man and that there was a verbal altercation before the suspect produced a knife.

“The victim sustained a number of serious wounds to the chest and back, requiring hospital treatment.

Most Popular
Police appeal for witnesses after a man is arrested following a stabbing incident in Dunmurry
Police appeal for witnesses after a man is arrested following a stabbing incident in Dunmurry
Police appeal for witnesses after a man is arrested following a stabbing incident in Dunmurry

“The suspect is described as being aged in his twenties, around 5’ 8” tall and of slim build, with black hair and a moustache.

"He was described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey and white jacket and white trainers.

“A man aged in his twenties was later arrested and remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.”

Appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident to contact the police, Detective Sergeant McCartan added: “Our investigation is ongoing and we would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1340 of 30/3/23.”

Read More
Community groups get £50k grant funding to help celebrate the King's Coronation

Alternatively, you can submit a report about the incident to the police online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with any information about the incident on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.