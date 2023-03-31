Police detectives investigating a report of a stabbing in the Dunmurry area on the afternoon of Thursday, March 30 have arrested a man on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Speaking about the incident, Detective Sergeant McCartan explained: “It was reported just after 4.15pm that a man had been stabbed outside a property in the Aspen Walk area.

“At this time, we believe he was approached by a man and that there was a verbal altercation before the suspect produced a knife.

“The victim sustained a number of serious wounds to the chest and back, requiring hospital treatment.

“The suspect is described as being aged in his twenties, around 5’ 8” tall and of slim build, with black hair and a moustache.

"He was described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey and white jacket and white trainers.

“A man aged in his twenties was later arrested and remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.”

Appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident to contact the police, Detective Sergeant McCartan added: “Our investigation is ongoing and we would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1340 of 30/3/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report about the incident to the police online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.