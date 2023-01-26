A 30-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating a domestic assault in the Ballee area of Ballymena.

The man remains in police custody at this time.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday (January 25) and detectives are appealing for potential witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Paula Gilmore said: “The victim, who is aged in her thirties, was assaulted to the face, sustaining an injury to her head and a broken arm.

Editorial image

“This was an incident that escalated from a domestic setting in the Lanntara area and ended publicly outside the shops on Ballee Drive.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses who may have been in these areas of Ballymena at the time this offence took place.