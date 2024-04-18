Police at Cookstown spot car 'bouncing off the ground' with black smoke coming from its exhaust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before the court was 21-year-old John Mullan from Cherry Hill, Cookstown, who was fined a total of £450 with a £15 offender's levy.

Mullan admitted charges of having a defective exhaust and silencer system, using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, and having an incorrect form of registration mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court was told police were on mobile patrol at approximately 11.30pm on August 26 last year when they observed the vehicle at Moneymore Road, Cookstown.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said they stopped the car and detected that the exhaust was hanging off and the springs secured by cable ties as well as other defects.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton explained when the defendant bought the vehicle he believed it to be road worthy as it was MoT'd and taxed.

Mr Atherton stressed the defendant had cooperated fully with the police and the defects were remedied right away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He described Mullan as an industrious young man who worked within the car industry at Coagh and required his licence to get there at six o'clock each morning.

Imposing the fines, Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said from pictures of the vehicle he would have thought it would be apparent to the defendant that something was wrong with it.