A total of 2,228 calls for help in relation to domestic abuse incidents were made over the Christmas period during the PSNI’s annual Operation ‘Season’s Greetings’.

On Christmas Day, they received 61 calls from domestic abuse victims and concerned loved ones, which was a decrease of 19.7 percent from 2022.

On Boxing Day, 87 calls from domestic abuse victims and concerned loved ones were received - an increase of 3.4 percent – while on New Year's Eve, the police received 44 calls, a decrease of 31.3 percent.The Police Service began their yearly domestic abuse awareness raising at the end of November, with the figures covering the period between November 20, 2023 and January 2, 2024.

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey. Photo: Google maps

On these key festive dates from December 24, 2023 to January 1, 2024, the service also arrested more under 18s for domestic abuse related offences than the previous three years. A total of seven were remanded in custody.Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher of the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch said: “It saddens me every year, when Christmas time approaches, that the reality for so many is that it isn’t a happy, enjoyable time for their family.

“Usually we see reports of domestic abuse increase at this time of the year and although this year’s figures are substantially more than the daily average, we are seeing the numbers of reports for the festive period begin to decrease from the highly inflated figures during and in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“This year however we have seen an increase in under 18s being arrested and detained for domestic abuse offences. We have focused our awareness raising communications over the last year predominantly on social media and have seen a notable reach with a younger audience. We hope this has played some part in giving young people the confidence to recognise and report abusive behaviours.

“It must never be forgotten that behind each one of these numbers is a victim who, statistics suggest, has endured up to 35 incidents of abuse before coming forward to report.

“We are determined to do all we can to protect them and bring perpetrators to justice. During this year’s festive operation we made 1,113 arrests for domestic abuse offences, an increase of nearly 12 percent compared to last year. 368 of these have already resulted in a charge.

“Domestic abuse, in all its forms, has no place in our society and tackling these crimes remains one of the PSNI’s top priorities.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey, and has a dedicated Domestic Abuse Specialist Team working across the region.

