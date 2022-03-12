Teenage speeder caught driving at 125mph in pouring rain

Police have described the speed they detected a young motorist driving at in Mid Ulster as "madness"

By Valerie Martin
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 9:19 am
Updated Saturday, 12th March 2022, 9:22 am

They took to social media to point out the dangers of driving in this manner, simply stating: "Moneymore carriageway. 5.10pm. Pouring rain. Driver 19 yeas old. 125 mpph. Madness."

Members of the public voiced their opinion on hearing of the speed involved.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"No call for that speed.. they obviously have no respect for other road users or themselves..it’s not madness, it’s total stupidity," said one man.

The speed was detected in Moneymore. Picture: PSNI

Another commented: "Some people don't realise a licence is a privilege not a right and usually when things go wrong an innocent member of the public gets killed. He doesn't deserve a licence for a very long time".

Loading...