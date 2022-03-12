Teenage speeder caught driving at 125mph in pouring rain

They took to social media to point out the dangers of driving in this manner, simply stating: "Moneymore carriageway. 5.10pm. Pouring rain. Driver 19 yeas old. 125 mpph. Madness."
Members of the public voiced their opinion on hearing of the speed involved.
"No call for that speed.. they obviously have no respect for other road users or themselves..it’s not madness, it’s total stupidity," said one man.
Another commented: "Some people don't realise a licence is a privilege not a right and usually when things go wrong an innocent member of the public gets killed. He doesn't deserve a licence for a very long time".