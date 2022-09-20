PD Tessa was praised for her ‘good work’ after the man was caught today.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PD (police dog) Tessa who helped the PSNI apprehend a wanted man in the Portadown area today

-

The PSNI has issued ‘wanted’ alerts for a number of people in the Upper Bann area today.

It is not known who was apprehended by the police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A wanted person has been apprehended in the Portadown area, who had been actively evading police.

"Excellent teamwork involving our District Support, Neighbourhood Policing and Local Policing Response Teams, as well as Tactical Support Group and a dog callsign. Good work by PD Tessa.”

The PSNI has not revealed where the wanted person was located and who exactly was apprehended today.