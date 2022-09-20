Police dog Tessa praised after wanted man caught in Portadown
A PSNI dog has been praised after a wanted man was apprehended in Portadown, Co Armagh.
PD Tessa was praised for her ‘good work’ after the man was caught today.
The PSNI has issued ‘wanted’ alerts for a number of people in the Upper Bann area today.
It is not known who was apprehended by the police.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A wanted person has been apprehended in the Portadown area, who had been actively evading police.
"Excellent teamwork involving our District Support, Neighbourhood Policing and Local Policing Response Teams, as well as Tactical Support Group and a dog callsign. Good work by PD Tessa.”
The PSNI has not revealed where the wanted person was located and who exactly was apprehended today.
The photo of PD Tessa shows the dog on a fallen tree near an apple orchard.