Drone footage shows extent of dumping in Portadown as strike goes into fifth week

Drone footage shows the extent of dumping in Portadown as the strike by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council moves into its fifth week.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:48 pm

While moves are afoot to resolve the pay dispute, large scale dumping has taken place across the borough, most notably outside amenity and recycling sites.

Drone footage of Craigavon Amenity Site in Portadown (known locally as Fair Green) was taken by Paul Cranston of Blackbox Aerial Photography.

-

The huge scale of the dumping is in stark contrast to the pristine clean facilities at the amenity site where the gates are locked.

All sorts of rubbish has been dumped, including white goods and the stench is horrendous.

A meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council hopes to resolve the issue this evening, however there will be extensive work to clean up this mess and others across the area, even if the dispute is settled.

Last week private contractors were drafted in to remove rubbish dumped at the New Line Recycling Centre in Lurgan.

