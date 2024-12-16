Advice has been issued by the PSNI after used drugs paraphernalia was located in the York Road area of Belfast on December 15.

Officers received a report after the items were found discarded in the Fife Street area. The items were subsequently collected for disposal.

Responding to this newspaper, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would advise anyone finding a syringe or needle, to not touch it but contact police or their council who will dispose of it safely.

"Officers would also remind those who use needles of the risks to others that they cause by discarding these items so wantonly. Such items can be dangerous, especially to younger children who may not be aware of what they have found.

"Police will continue to use high visibility, targeted patrols and every method at our disposal to disrupt and arrest drug dealers involved in the sale and supply of drugs, and put them before the courts.

“Drug and substance misuse and dealing is a policing priority and police will continue to work with communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal activity. Police are asking everyone for their support and co-operation in tackling this problem through the criminal justice system.

"We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action. Ring101, or report online www.psni.police.uk/makeareport"

A Belfast City Council spokesperson stated: “When council receives reports of discarded drugs paraphernalia, we’ll act to remove them as quickly as possible. Drug-related litter can be reported by emailing [email protected]”