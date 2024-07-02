Police in Ballymena seize suspected drugs and cash after stopping vehicle

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 07:07 BST
Suspected drugs worth an estimated £5,000 and a sum of cash have been discovered during the search of a vehicle in the Ballymena area.

PSNI District Support Team officers made the discovery while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Galgorm area on Saturday, June 29.

After stopping the vehicle, police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving whilst unfit. A search then uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs with an estimated value of £5,000 and a quantity of cash.

A police spokesperson said both the driver and passenger were arrested for various offences, and the suspected drugs and cash were seized.

Police arrested a driver and passenger in Galgorm. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police arrested a driver and passenger in Galgorm. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"Officers will continue to make our roads and communities safer and act on information supplied by the public.

"If you have anything you’d like to report to police please call 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”