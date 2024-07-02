Police in Ballymena seize suspected drugs and cash after stopping vehicle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Suspected drugs worth an estimated £5,000 and a sum of cash have been discovered during the search of a vehicle in the Ballymena area.

PSNI District Support Team officers made the discovery while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Galgorm area on Saturday, June 29.

After stopping the vehicle, police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving whilst unfit. A search then uncovered a quantity of suspected Class A drugs with an estimated value of £5,000 and a quantity of cash.

A police spokesperson said both the driver and passenger were arrested for various offences, and the suspected drugs and cash were seized.

Police arrested a driver and passenger in Galgorm. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Officers will continue to make our roads and communities safer and act on information supplied by the public.