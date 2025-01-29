Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police received a report that a man had been trying to gain access to vehicles parked in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena in the early hours of Monday, January 27.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Wilson said: "The man was seen trying to open the doors on two vehicles around 5.15am. Officers attended the scene, but could not locate anyone matching the man's description in the area.

"We would advise the community to ensure that their vehicles are locked securely when parked.”