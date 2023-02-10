Police in Lisburn appeal for information following the report of a burglary

Police detectives in Lisburn and Castlereagh are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary in the Woodbreda Park area of the city on Wednesday February 8.

Police Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report that a property has been broken into sometime between Friday February 3 and Wednesday February 8.

"The victim had not been home at the time and a quantity of jewellery had been stolen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Bell continued: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have noticed any suspicious activity at the home or who may have CCTV footage which can assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2200 08/02/23.”

Police in Lisburn are appealing for information following the report of a burglary

Alternatively, you can submit a report to the police online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Advertisement

Advertisement