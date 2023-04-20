Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
7 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
7 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Police in Lisburn are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Ballinderry

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of a burglary at a house in the Crumlin Road area of Ballinderry.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:25 BST

It was reported at around 4.10pm on April 19 that three men broke a window at the back of a house to gain entry and rummage through the house before making off in the Drumart Crescent direction. It is not believed that anything was taken.

Enquiries are ongoing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which may assist them, to get in touch.

Read More
Stepping Stones opens the doors of its new horticulture and we ll-being hu b
Most Popular
Police in Lisburn appeal for witnesses following the report of a burglaryPolice in Lisburn appeal for witnesses following the report of a burglary
Police in Lisburn appeal for witnesses following the report of a burglary

A black BMW vehicle is believed to have been in the area at the time and detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in this car, or who may have seen it. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1299 of 19/04/23. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/