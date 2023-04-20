Police in Lisburn are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Ballinderry

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of a burglary at a house in the Crumlin Road area of Ballinderry.

It was reported at around 4.10pm on April 19 that three men broke a window at the back of a house to gain entry and rummage through the house before making off in the Drumart Crescent direction. It is not believed that anything was taken.

Enquiries are ongoing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which may assist them, to get in touch.

Police in Lisburn appeal for witnesses following the report of a burglary