Police in Lisburn are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Ballinderry

It was reported at around 4.10pm on April 19 that three men broke a window at the back of a house to gain entry and rummage through the house before making off in the Drumart Crescent direction. It is not believed that anything was taken.
Enquiries are ongoing, and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which may assist them, to get in touch.
A black BMW vehicle is believed to have been in the area at the time and detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in this car, or who may have seen it. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1299 of 19/04/23. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/