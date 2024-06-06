Police in Lurgan found man to be in possession of a single Temazepam tablet, Craigavon court hears
Conal McAlinden, aged 30, from Lake Street, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of the Class C drug Temazepam.
When District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked how much drugs were found on McAlinden, he was told ‘one single tablet’.
A prosecutor said that on March 5 this year, police stopped the defendant in Woodville Street, Lurgan and found one Temazepam tablet in his pocket. She said police gave McAlinden the opportunity to provide them with a prescription but he did not produce it.
His lawyer said the defendant suffers from a number of health problems including depression and anxiety. She explained that while he was on a number of medications he claimed they did not work and he tried to self-medicate, hence having the single Temazepam tablet.
District Judge Ranaghan said: “I understand what was said about you having one tablet in your possession and the difficulties you have had. But we are simply not allowed to self-medicate in that way. I know you know that, given your record for drugs.
"But I am looking at one tablet here so the court needs to show a bit of realism despite your record. I am going to impose a fine with time to pay, Mr McAlinden,” said the district judge.
He fined the defendant £200 plus the offender levy of £15. He gave the defendant 16 weeks to pay the fine and a destruction order for the tablet.