Police officers are appealing for information following a burglary from a farmyard in the Ballymena Road area of Carnlough.

The incident is understood to have taken place sometime between the night of February 11 and the early hours of February 12, but information was only made public by the police today (March 2).

During the break in, a Dewalt 18V XR Brushless Hammer Drill, a Dewalt 18V XR Brushless Angle Grinder, a Dewalt 18V XR Brushless High Torque Impact wrench, a Dewalt 18V XR Brushless Impact Driver, a Dewalt SDS-Plus Hammer Drill, a Dewalt Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool, a 6.5 HP Honda GX 200 Petrol Pressure washer 2400 PSI 14 LPM, a Dewalt T Stack Box, a Makita Circular Concrete Saw, a Work Cordless Drill and a Work Impact Driver were stolen.

Police are appealing for information.