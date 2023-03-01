A new toilet block at Larne Town Park is still in the pipeline, Mid and East Antrim Borough councillors have been told.

The project was highlighted during an operations update at this month’s meeting of the council’s Direct Services Committee.

A contractor has been appointed to progress the project and an increased budget has been approved following a rise the cost of materials. Talks have been taking place with regard to a starting date.

The new toilet block will include Changing Places provision for full accessibility bringing the total number of council-run Changing Places facilities to five. The existing toilet block in the park will be demolished.

A study carried out by the Larne-based Mae Murray Foundation – which campaigns to allow people of all ages and abilities taking part in activities - in association with Playboard NI has stated that play park site facilities, which meet the needs of all users, are “fundamental to inclusion”. Toileting was named as one of the most common barriers.

Forty-nine per cent of respondents indicated that in order to use a play park, they required a “disability friendly” toilet to Changing Places standard.

These toilets offer space needed to fit mobility chairs and/or personal assistants, hoisting and adult sized changing benches, showering facilities and independence.

The local government authority has given a commitment to providing Changing Places for disabled people as funding becomes available and has given support for the provision of a Changing Places toilet at all its large scale public events. The equipment costs approximately £15,000.

