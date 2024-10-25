Police investigate link as second home in Lisburn is ransacked and cash stolen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have appealed for information after a Lisburn property was broken into and a large amount of cash stolen.

The burglary occurred at the Barnfield Manor area of Lisburn on Thursday, October 24.

Police are investigating a possible link to another burglary in the city on Wednesday October 23 in Fairhaven Park.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “At around 11.15pm, we received a report that entry had been gained to a house by smashing a rear door.

Police appeal for information after cash is stolen from a home in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWD

"We believe this occurred at some point between 4.30pm and the time of report, when the property was unoccupied. The property was ransacked and a large sum of cash stolen.

"Understandably, the resident has been left very upset by the intrusion into their home.

"Our investigation is continuing. A possible link to a burglary in the Fairhaven Park area of the city on Wednesday, October 23 is one active line of enquiry.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area within the time frame above, or who may have relevant doorbell or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1909 of 24/10/24.

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”