Police investigating after election posters 'defaced' in Newtownabbey

Police have launched an investigation after receiving a report of damage to a number of Sinn Fein election posters in Newtownabbey.

By Russell Keers
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST

The posters, erected in the Mill Road area of the borough ahead of next month’s local government election on behalf of Sinn Fein Councillor Taylor McGrann, have had the badge of a flute band stuck over them.

Cllr McGrann said: “I am disappointed that some of my election posters have had these Rathcoole KAI Flute Band stickers put on them. I have reported this to the PSNI and hope the matter is dealt with as soon as possible.”

The Macedon representative added that the incidents “won’t deter me from continuing to deliver for all communities right across Newtownabbey”.

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage in the form of defacement of election posters in the Mill Road area of Newtownabbey.

Confirming an investigation is underway, Inspector Doherty said: “Police are investigating a report of criminal damage in the form of defacement of election posters, which occurred in the Mill Road area of Newtownabbey. Enquiries are continuing.“We, within the Police Service of Northern Ireland, are committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming local council elections free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality.

"We will thoroughly investigate all incidents which are reported to us, including the damage to and removal of election posters, and any identified suspects will be liable to prosecution. I would appeal to anyone who witnesses the damage or theft of election posters to contact police on 101 immediately.”