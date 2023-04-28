Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a fence and advertising hoarding at the home of Ballyclare Rugby Football Club yesterday (Thursday).

In a statement issued to this newspaper today (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report on April 28 that damage had been caused to a fence and advertising boards at a sports club at Claughlin Lane in Ballyclare on April 27.

“It’s believed the damage was caused by two persons at around 1pm on Thursday afternoon.

“Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact officers in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting 825 28/04/23.

The damage is understood to have been caused at around 1pm on April 27. (Pic Ballyclare Rugby Football Club).

"A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

