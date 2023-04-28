In a statement issued to this newspaper today (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report on April 28 that damage had been caused to a fence and advertising boards at a sports club at Claughlin Lane in Ballyclare on April 27.
“It’s believed the damage was caused by two persons at around 1pm on Thursday afternoon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact officers in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting 825 28/04/23.
"A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for the Doagh Road-based club stated: “Disappointed at the wanton vandalism of a fence at the club. Unsure why several youths decided that the fence needed destroyed.”