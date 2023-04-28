Register
Police investigating Ballyclare Rugby Club vandalism

Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a fence and advertising hoarding at the home of Ballyclare Rugby Football Club yesterday (Thursday).

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST

In a statement issued to this newspaper today (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report on April 28 that damage had been caused to a fence and advertising boards at a sports club at Claughlin Lane in Ballyclare on April 27.

“It’s believed the damage was caused by two persons at around 1pm on Thursday afternoon.

“Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact officers in Newtownabbey on 101, quoting 825 28/04/23.

The damage is understood to have been caused at around 1pm on April 27. (Pic Ballyclare Rugby Football Club).
The damage is understood to have been caused at around 1pm on April 27. (Pic Ballyclare Rugby Football Club).

"A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Man arrested in Ballyclare as over 100 items recovered after spate of thefts acr...

Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for the Doagh Road-based club stated: “Disappointed at the wanton vandalism of a fence at the club. Unsure why several youths decided that the fence needed destroyed.”