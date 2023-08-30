Register
Police investigating money laundering have made arrests following searches in Lisburn and Belfast

Detectives from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit, investigating suspected money laundering, carried out searches in the Belfast and Lisburn areas on Wednesday, August 30.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 17:07 BST

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, officers searched three properties and subsequently made three arrests.

A woman, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, converting criminal property and fraud by false representation.

She was later released on police bail to allow for further enquires as the investigation continues.

Police have made arrests following searches of properties in Lisburn and Belfast. Pic credit: NIWDPolice have made arrests following searches of properties in Lisburn and Belfast. Pic credit: NIWD
Two men, aged 38 and 59, were also arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of criminal property.

The 59-year-old man was later released on bail, and the 38-year-old remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Police also seized a sum of money, a suspected Taser and suspected Class B controlled drugs as a result of the searches.

The items will now undergo further forensic examination.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from the Police Service’s Economic Crime Unit said: “We remain committed to targeting those involved in money laundering, and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact officers on 101.”