Witnesses are being sought after “offensive” graffiti was painted at a number of locations across Antrim and Netownabbey.

On the walls of Castle Mall in the Market Square area of Antrim, the slogans ‘Antrim says no’ and ‘save our kids’ were painted.

The shopping centre had been the site of racist graffiti last month, including swastikas and symbols relating to the National Front and Combat 18.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council stated that the owners of the complex will be removing the latest graffiti.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times on August 6, a spokesperson for the local authority explained: “Council’s Estate Services contacted the management team at Castle Mall this morning (Tuesday) and Castle Mall have confirmed that they will be removing the graffiti. They have informed the PSNI also.

"Graffiti has also been reported adjacent to a shop on the Dublin Road, Antrim. The Housing Executive have been contacted to action the removal of this graffiti.

"In addition, graffiti has been placed on the wall of a shop in King’s Crescent, Newtownabbey. Ownership is currently being established so that the removal of the graffiti can be actioned as soon as possible.”

Responding to this newspaper, a NIHE spokesperson stated: “We work proactively to promote inclusivity and diversity in our homes and estates and that is why it is particularly disappointing to encounter graffiti of this nature.

“For this reason, we contacted the PSNI as soon as we became aware of the graffiti and understand an investigation is underway.”

Police are investigating the graffiti as “racially-motivated hate crimes.”

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Our officers are aware that offensive graffiti has been painted in areas including Dublin Road and Market Square, Antrim; O’Neill Road and King’s Crescent, Newtownabbey; and in several places in the Rathcoole estate.

"We’re investigating each of these reports as racially-motivated hate crimes.

“We’ll do everything we can as a police service to ensure that everyone, no matter what their background, feels safe in their community.

“Targeting anyone because of who they are is wrong, and must be called out.

“Anyone with information on any of these incidents can contact officers on 101, or report online at psni.police/uk/report"Our Neighbourhood Policing Team officers will continue to engage with community representatives and partner agencies around any complaints regarding graffiti."