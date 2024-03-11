Police investigating ‘sectarian and racist’ graffiti in Rathcoole
The slogans ‘no refugees’ and ‘no taigs’ were painted on walls at the new Apex Housing Association development at the former Newtownabbey Community High site over recent days.
Urging anyone with information to contact officers, Sergeant Young said: “We’re treating these reports as hate crimes. There’s no place in our society for this type of behaviour and I’d ask anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting 1504 of 08/03/24.
"Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”
Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Planning Committee approved plans in March 2022 for 76 houses and 35 apartments with public open space, children’s play park, landscaping, car parking and access from Rathcoole Drive at the location of the former secondary school.
The Times has asked Apex Housing Associaiton for comment.